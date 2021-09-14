Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $299.94. 14,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.16 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

