Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $40,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

PSX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

