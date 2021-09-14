BitTorrent Market Capitalization Hits $2.68 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $503.41 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00077939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015541 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007565 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004881 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

