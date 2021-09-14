Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,034 shares.The stock last traded at $23.34 and had previously closed at $22.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

