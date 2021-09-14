Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 1,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

ERAS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

