Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$39.36

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02.

GWO stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.31. 189,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.28. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$25.17 and a 52-week high of C$39.73. The company has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

