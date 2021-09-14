Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,118. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

