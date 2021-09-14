Davidson Investment Advisors Has $17.89 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,778,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,692,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,289,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.54. 168,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.