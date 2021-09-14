Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.45 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $150,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,238. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

