Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,299 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. 109,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,556. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

