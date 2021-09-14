Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

