Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 2,060.0% in August

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 2,060.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SNTG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54. Sentage has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $52.00.
About Sentage
