Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Rises By 2,368.2%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 2,368.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

LCAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

