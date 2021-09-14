Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,632 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OGN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,729. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.