Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.65

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.65 and last traded at $153.43, with a volume of 101122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

