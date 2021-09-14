Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.65

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.65 and last traded at $153.43, with a volume of 101122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.72.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
