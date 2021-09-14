ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,778 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $16.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

