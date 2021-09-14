Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,209,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,954,000 after acquiring an additional 148,987 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $392.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

