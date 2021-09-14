Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Assurant posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,310. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

