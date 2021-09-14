Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.