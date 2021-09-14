American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

