Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,215 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

JWN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,219. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,684.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

