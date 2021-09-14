Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,206 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HY stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,949. The company has a market capitalization of $911.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

