Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

