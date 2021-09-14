Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.80. 138,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,097. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

