Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

