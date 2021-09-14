Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $43.50

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,485. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

