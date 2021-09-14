Select Asset Management & Trust Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Select Asset Management & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10,894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

