Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Charter Communications worth $498,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock traded down $33.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $759.62. 40,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

