Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 116,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,083. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

