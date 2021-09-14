Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 9,329 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,789. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.31 and a 200-day moving average of $352.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

