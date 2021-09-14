Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,586,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,340. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $186.62 and a 52-week high of $269.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

