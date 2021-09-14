Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $115.59 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $115,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $89.22. 4,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,985. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

