T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $3.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.24. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

