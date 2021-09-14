Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,331.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

