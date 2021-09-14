Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

