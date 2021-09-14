Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

