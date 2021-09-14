Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.86 ($116.30).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMW shares. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR:BMW traded up €2.48 ($2.92) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €81.63 ($96.04). 1,523,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.31 and its 200-day moving average is €84.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

