Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Target Price at €32.35

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

EVK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €27.97 ($32.91). 514,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.20. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

