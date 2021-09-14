DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0757 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $206,601.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.68 or 0.99931782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00073466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

