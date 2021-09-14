Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $20.40. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

