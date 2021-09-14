General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Volume Increase

General Electric (NYSE:GE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 507,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,979,280 shares.The stock last traded at $101.23 and had previously closed at $104.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,887 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

