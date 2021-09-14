Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $23.82. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

