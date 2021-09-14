Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 3.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 14,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,597,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

