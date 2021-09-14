Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wetouch Technology stock remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. Wetouch Technology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.