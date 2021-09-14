Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wetouch Technology stock remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. Wetouch Technology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
