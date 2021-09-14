Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Decreases By 82.9%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 12,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,321. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

