Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Truist from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.16.

PANW traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $483.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,531. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $485.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

