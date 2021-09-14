Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MDVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,614. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

