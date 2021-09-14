Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.65. 75,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.