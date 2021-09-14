Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 2,727 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

