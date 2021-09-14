TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 14,949 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 54.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,213,000 after acquiring an additional 752,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,591. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

